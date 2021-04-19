Pope Francis Prep in USA Hockey Chipotle Division 1 National Championship Game

(WWLP) – School is out this week, but students at Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield certainly have something to cheer about: the Cardinals’ boys hockey team will be playing in the USA Hockey-Chipotle Division 1 National Championship Game on Monday.

The Pope Francis team, which for purposes of this tournament are playing under the name “Springfield Cardinals,” will be taking-on New Trier (from suburban Chicago) for the title game.

The tournament, which began on Thursday, is taking place in Omaha, Nebraska. Monday afternoon’s championship game is being held at Ralston Arena in Omaha.

The puck drops at 12:15 Eastern (11:15 local time), and the game can be viewed streaming on HockeyTV.