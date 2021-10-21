Potential World Series game tickets at Fenway Park go on sale Friday

BOSTON (WWLP) – As the Red Sox prepare for Game 6 of the ALCS, tickets to potential World Series games at Fenway Park will go on sale Friday morning.

Tickets will be available at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning on the Red Sox’s website. Tickets will be distributed through the MLB BallPark App and tickets will not be sold at the ticket office at Fenway.

The Red Sox have faced adversity all season long and they’ll have to do it once again down in Houston if they want to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2018. Game 6 is Friday night back in Houston, with Nathan Eovaldi to try and save their season on just two days’ rest. It’s not going to be easy but the Red Sox, to their credit, have been resilient all year long.

The Astros currently lead the series at 3-2 against the Red Sox.