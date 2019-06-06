Preece takes down the win in the Sunoco Modifieds at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn (WWLP) – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece came home to race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Wednesday night to take down the win the 30 lap Sunoco Modified feature. Preece worked his way up to the front. He passed Max McLaughlin with four laps to go to win the event.

Max McLaughlin made his asphalt modified debut on Wednesday night and made a stellar debut finishing second to Preece. Max McLaughlin is the son of “Magic Shoes” Mike McLaughlin. McLaughlin drove in a car own by Keith Rocco. McLaughlin told 22News about how he had a blast racing in the Sunoco Modifieds.

“These cars are a lot different than anything I’ve ever driven. It was a lot of learning but we picked it up fairly fast,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin started in ninth and worked his way to the lead on lap 14. McLaughlin has raced in the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds. This season he is racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East for Hattori Racing Enterprises. The plan originally was for McLaughlin to come up to Thompson and get some laps in before the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event that was going to be held next weekend. The event was canceled earlier in the week.

Will Wall took down the win in the Late Models. Brent Gleason won the Limited Sportsman. Scott Michalski won the Mini Stocks and Bryan Narducci made it seven in a row with a last lap pass to win the Lite Modifieds.

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be back in action next Saturday, June 15 as the American Canadian Tour Late Models will make their first appearance of the season for a 75 lap race.