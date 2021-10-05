Prices for Red Sox vs. Yankees Wild Card game reach record high

(WWLP) – Baseball playoffs are underway with the Boston Red Sox taking on their longtime rivals, the New York Yankees, in the American League Wild card game.



The winner moves on to the American League Division Series, which begins Thursday, to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. The last time the Sox won the AL Division Series was in 2018. It was a mad rush to get tickets to Tuesday night’s game and they didn’t come cheap.

Tickets were sold out on the official MLB website, but you could still get them on resale for anywhere from $200 to $300 by late Tuesday afternoon. Fans said the chance to see the Red Sox and Yankees in a must-win game at Fenway is worth the price.

Sean Smith, from Utah, told 22News “We are in grandstand 15 and we paid about $200 a piece. We felt like we got a pretty good deal and the tickets have doubled since then. We wanted to see the rivalry happen and the fact that it’s a playoff game makes it even better.”



If the Red Sox win Tuesday night, tickets are still available for the ALDS games against the Rays on October 10 and 11.