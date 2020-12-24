Pro 4 Modifieds releases 2021 schedule

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The Pro 4 Modifieds have released their 2021 schedule. The beginning of the 2021 season will start at the New-London Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, May 8 and the second race of the season will be held at the Lee USA Speedway on Saturday, May 15.

They will head back to the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, June 5 and, then head to Hudson Speedway on Sunday, June 13. They will finish out the month of June with an event at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, June 26.

The Pro 4 Modifieds will have three races in July with a race on Saturday, July 10 at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl and then Friday, July 23 at the Lee USA Speedway. They will finish off the month of July at Claremont Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 31.

They will have two races in the month of August with the first one at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, August 14 and, then Hudson Speedway on Sunday, August 22.

Monadnock Speedway will have the Paul Roach Memorial race for the Pro 4 Modifieds on Labor Day weekend on Saturday, September 4 and then the Pro 4’s will head back to Hudson Speedway on Sunday, September 19.

They will finish off the 2021 season with three races as they will be apart of the Oktoberfest at the Lee USA Speedway on Saturday, October 2 followed by the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, October 9.

The Pro 4 Modifieds season finale will be held on Saturday, October 16 at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.