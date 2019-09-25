Psychologist discusses sports mental trauma at Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A presentation was held at Springfield College Tuesday night by a licensed psychologist who works with professional athletes.

Doctor William Parham is the inaugural director of the National Basketball Players Association Mental Health and Wellness program.

He’s worked with athletes in many different sports and on several different levels, from professional and elite to amateur, collegiate and youth.

Tuesday night’s presentation centered around trauma within athletic communities. Dr. Parham told 22News that the presentation aims to acknowledge athletes struggling with mental trauma.

“Part one is to really acknowledge that they’re in a struggle. Part two is to see if they can reframe the situation that they’re in,” said Parham.

Parham is also known for his work on the interaction between sport psychology, diversity, and health psychology.