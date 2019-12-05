2020 American Canadian Tour Schedule released

WATERBURY, VT (WWLP) – The 2020 American Canadian Tour Schedule was announced. They will have 12 races on the 2020 calendar.
The season will start off at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as part of the inaugural Northeast Classic on Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18. The next stop for the tour will be on Sunday, April 26 at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, ME.
The third race of the season will be held at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, VT on Sunday, May 3. The Claude Leclerc 150 will take place on Saturday, May 30 at Autodrome Chaudiere in Vallee-Junction, Quebec.
The first appearance of the season for the ACT Tour will take place at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, June 13 for the Green Spring 120. They will head to Star Speedway two weeks later on Saturday, June 27.
The Gardiner and June Leavitt Memorial 150 will take place at Riverside Speedway on Saturday, July 11. The tour will make a return to the Cement Palace at Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday night, July 29.
The Midsummer Classic 250 will make a return to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, August 8.
The Bacon Bowl 200 will make a return to Autodrome Chaudiere on Saturday, August 15. The event will be a non points race. They will return the night before the Oxford 250 on Saturday, August 29.
The Coca-Cola 200 will return to Thunder Road Speedbowl on Sunday, September 6 on Labor Day Weekend.
The 2020 champion will be crowned at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 12 for a 75 lap race as part of Full Throttle weekend with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour along with the ARCA Menard Series East and the Granite State Legends.
The final event of the season will be the 58 annual Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank on Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4. The event will be a non points event.