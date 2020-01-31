2020 Granite State Legends schedule released

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- The 2020 Granite State Legends Oval Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Schedule has been released. This season, they have partnered with NELCAR for 10 races.

The first event of the 2020 season will be on the Mini Oval at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 9. They will head to Hudson Speedway on Sunday, May 31.

They will race at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, June 13 with the American Canadian Tour Late Models. Two weeks later on Friday, June 26, they will race at Claremont Motorsports Park.

On Saturday, July 4, they will race at Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park. The legends will be apart of the second annual Dirt Duels presented by Sunoco New England Racing Fuel at The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday, July 17.

The series will head to Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, August 8 followed by a return trip to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, August 22.

The series will make a return trip to Claremont Motorsports Park on Labor Day Weekend on Sunday, September 6. The 2020 Granite State Legends Oval Series champion will be crowned at Full Throttle Fall Weekend on the Mini Oval at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 12.