2020 Granite State Pro Stock Series Schedule released

WALPOLE, NH (WWLP) – The 2020 Granite State Pro Stock Series schedule was released on Sunday evening. The series will have 16 races for the 2020 season as they will head into their ninth year.

There will be a Test and Tune Day for the teams on Sunday, April 19 at Claremont Motorsports Park. The season will open up on Saturday, April 25 at Claremont Motorsports Park for 100 laps. The series will have three races in the month of May as they will head to Star Speedway on Saturday night, May 9 for 100 laps for the first of two races during the season. They will be apart of Lee USA Speedway opener on Sunday, May 17 for 150 laps followed by a race on Memorial Day Weekend at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, May 23 for 100 laps.

They will head up north to Groveton, NH at Riverside Speedway on Saturday, June 13 for 100 laps. There is a tentative date at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, June 20.

The series will have a busy July as they will race at Lee USA Speedway on Friday night, July 3 for 100 laps. On Sunday, July 12 they will race at Hudson Speedway for 100 laps and head to Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, ME for the first time on Friday, July 24.

The series will head back to Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, August 1 for 150 laps. A second track that the series will visit for the first time is Adirondack International Speedway. The tentative date is Saturday, August 15. Negotiations are still going on but is in the final stages. The winner of the race will receive a minimum of $5,000 dollars along with an increased payout to help teams with travel costs.

The series will have a 150 lap race $5,000 to win at Claremont Motorsports Park on Labor Day Weekend on Sunday, September 6. They will head to Star Speedway for the Star Classic on Friday night, September 18. The series will return for the D.A.V. at Seekonk Speedway on Friday and Saturday, September 25, and 26. There will be a practice for the teams on Friday, September 25.

The series will be apart of Oktoberfest at Lee USA Speedway for 100 laps on Sunday, October 4. The series will crown their champion with a tentative date of October 10 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park as part of the World Series of Racing. Negotiations are still going on as to which day the race will be held.