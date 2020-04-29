2020 Inaugural Northeast Classic at NHMS canceled, event to be held in 2021

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – American Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series officials announced on Tuesday the 2020 Inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been canceled. The event will now be held on April 16 and 17, 2021.

The event was rescheduled to Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9. The stay at home order In New Hampshire was set to expire on Monday, May 4 but likely will be extended. Governor Chris Sununu announced an extension on the State Of Emergency for three more weeks as he made the announcement last week. The U.S.-Canadian border is also closed to non-essential businesses that would prevent race teams and fans in Quebec to attend this event.

Along with health and safety concerns, and other racing events being postponed along with uncertainty of racing in the Northeast, it was best to have the event in 2021.

“Unfortunately, a lot of things racing-wise are beyond our control right now,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release. “We want to race as much as our teams and fans do. However, the current circumstances won’t allow for us to do so in a healthy and safe manner. Rather than continue to shuffle such a big event around and try to hit a moving target on the calendar, we’ve decided it’s best to hold off until April 2021 and make sure the Northeast Classic has the big stage it deserves.”

ACT and PASS are hopeful to have a racing season in 2020.

“Both ACT and PASS still are optimistic about eventually getting the 2020 racing season in,” Michaud added. “When each of us has a better picture about when racing can start, we’ll sit down and put together the best schedules that we can for everybody.”

ACT and PASS teams that have filed an entry and reserved garage stalls for the event will have options. They can move their reservation for 2021 or use it for another event in 2020. If a team would like a refund from the event, they can contact their respective series.