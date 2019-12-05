2020 Monadnock Speedway schedule released

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – The 2020 Monadnock Speedway schedule has been released this week. New for the 2020 season, the Sportsman Modifieds will now be called the NHSTRA Modifieds.

The season will kick off on Saturday, May 2 with the opener for the Tri-Track Modifieds as they will race 100 laps. The other divisions that will be racing will be the NHSTRA Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Young Guns. Race time will begin at 5:00 p.m. The rain date will be on Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will make the first of two appearances at the quarter-mile oval on Saturday night, May 23 along with the Monadnock Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions. Race time will begin at 6 p.m.

The NHSTRA Modifieds Battle for the cup will take place on Saturday, June 13 as race time will kick off at 6 p.m. The ISMA Supermodifieds will make a return for a 75 lap event on Saturday night, June 27. Race time will start at 5 p.m. The rain date will be on Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m.

Firecracker night will take place on Saturday night July 4 at 5 p.m. with as NHSTRA Street Stocks will have their Battle of the Belt event along with the Pro Stocks and the Monadnock Speedway divisions.

Christmas in July will take place on Saturday, July 11 at 6 p.m. with the NHSTRA Battle of the Belt race for the Mini Stocks. The Classic Lites will also be apart of the program.

There will be no racing on Saturday, July 18.

On Saturday, July 25, the NEMA Midgets and the NEMA Lites come for the Iron Mike Memorial.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will make their final appearance of the season at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday night, August 1. The Classic Lites will be apart of the program. On Saturday, August 8, the Granite State Legends along with the Pro 4 Modifieds will be apart of the program along with the Monadnock Speedway divisions.

On Saturday, August 15, the Tri-Track Modifieds will be back for their second appearance of the season. The NHSTRA Modifieds Battle for the Cup returns on Saturday, August 22 and Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 5.

The final race of the 2019 season at Monadnock will be held on Saturday, September 19 at 2 p.m.will decides track championships as the NHSTRA Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, NHSTRA Battle of the Belt for the Mini Stocks, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, The Enduro Series will also be apart of the program along with the Young Guns, Spectator Races, and Big Wheels.

Monadnock Speedway will have its 2019 Awards Banquet at The Log Cabin in Holyoke on Saturday, January 4.