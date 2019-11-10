2020 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule released

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WWLP) – NASCAR officials announced on Tuesday the 2020 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule. The schedule will feature 17 races.

The season will kick off at South Boston Speedway in South Boston, VA on Saturday, March 21.

The Icebreaker will return on the schedule at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the first of three races at the 5/8 mile oval on Sunday, April 5 followed by the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 26.

The tour will make a return at two tracks after a long hiatus. The first track they will return to is one of the most historic short tracks in the country, Martinsville Speedway, on Friday night, May 8 as they will be apart of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Weekend.

Two weeks later, they will head to Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday, May 23.

They will kick off the month of June at Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, June 6 followed by their first of two races at Riverhead Raceway on Long Island on Saturday, June 20.

The tour will follow a busy schedule by racing four out of five weeks. It will start off on Saturday, July 11 when they head to the Jersey Shore and race at Wall Stadium. They will be apart of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 18. The Tour will then head out to the state of Iowa for the first time as they will be racing at Iowa Speedway as part of the weekend with the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Friday night, July 31. They will head to Stafford Motor Speedway for their second race of the year on Friday night, August 7.

They will have their second appearance of the season at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Wednesday night August 19.

They will finish out the season with five races in six weeks. They will return to Oswego Speedway on Labor Day weekend on Saturday, September 5 followed by the Full Throttle Weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 12. The race on that weekend will be 200 laps. They will head to Riverhead Raceway on Saturday, September 19. The NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final will take place one week later on Sunday, September 27.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion will be crowned at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Sunday, October 11.

