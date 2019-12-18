2020 NEMA Schedule released

THOMPSON, Conn (WWLP) – On December 8, the 2020 NEMA schedule was released for the Midgets and the Lites. The Midgets will have 14 races and the Lites will have 17 races.

“We plan to play off of the success that we had over the last couple of seasons, as a club. We had strong car counts in the 30 car range every week, with a season high of nearly 40 cars at the Boston Louie event,” said club President, Tim Bertrand in a news release. “I see us only continuing to gain momentum for 2020. We’ve got a number of new teams coming into the Lite series, have at least three new full time teams in the NEMA division, with 3-4 others returning for 2020,” said Bertrand.

The NEMA Lites will kick off their 2020 season as part of the Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, April 4. The Midgets will kick off their season at Claremont Motorsports Park for the Marvin Rifchin Memorial along with the NEMA Lites and the Granite State Pro Stock Series on Saturday, April 25.

The NEMA Lites will head to Star Speedway on Saturday, May 2.

The NEMA Midgets and Lites will race as part of Open Wheel Opener at Lee USA Speedway on Saturday, May 16. They will head to Wiscasset Speedway in Maine on Saturday, June 6.

Both the Midgets and Lites will have a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21. On Saturday, June 20 they will head to Star Speedway and then on Sunday, June 21 for the first time in two decades, they will be racing at Hudson Speedway.

The NEMA Lites will be apart of Open Wheel Wednesday for the Dave Steele Memorial at Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, July 1 with 350 SMAC and the Tri-Track Modifieds.

The Gene & Marilyn Angelillo Memorial for the NEMA Midgets and Lites will take place at Lee USA Speedway on Friday night, July 17 and the Iron Mike Scrivani Memorial the next weekend at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, July 25.

The Lites will race at Star Speedway on Saturday, August 1. The Boston Louie Memorial for the NEMA Midgets will take place at Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, August 12. The ISMA Supermodifieds will also be apart of the program. The NEMA Midgets will race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Wednesday, August 19.

The NEMA Midgets and Lites will be apart of the 4-Cylinder Frenzy on Saturday, September 12 at the Waterford Speedbowl.

The Jim O’Brien Memorial will take place at the Star Classic at Star Speedway on Saturday, September 19.