2020 North East Mini Stock tour season preview

LEWISTON, ME (WWLP) – The North East Mini Stock Tour will be back in action for the 2020 season. They will kick off the month of April at Star Speedway on Saturday, April 11 for the Bunny Brawl.

The following weekend on Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, the North East Mini Stock Tour will be part of the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, American Canadian Tour Late Models, Modifieds and Street Stocks.

The tour will race on Memorial Day weekend at Star Speedway on Saturday, May 23. On Sunday, May 31 they will race at Oxford Plains Speedway with the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models.

They will have one race in June at Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park on Saturday, June 20. The tour will have three races in four weekends that will start at Speedway 95 on Saturday, July 11 followed by White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 25. They will head back to Star Speedway on Saturday, August 1.

The tour will be apart of one of the most prestigious short track events in the country as they will be apart of the Oxford 250 on Sunday, August 30.

They will head to Thunder Road Speedbowl to be apart of Milk Bowl weekend on Friday, October 2. The 2020 North East Mini Stock Tour champion will be crowned at Star Speedway on Saturday, October 17.