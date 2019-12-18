2020 Pro All Star Series Super Late Model Schedule released

NAPLES, ME (WWLP) – The 2020 Pro All Star Series schedule has been released with 14 races on the schedule. The 2020 season will kick off with the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18 for a 75 lap race.

The American Canadian Tour Late Models along with an Open Modified along with 8 Cylinder Street Stocks will be apart of the program. The rain date will be Sunday, April 19.

The series will head to Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, April 26. The American Canadian Tour Late Models along with the PASS Mods and the Honey Badger Street Stocks will be apart of the race program.

They will to Hudson Speedway on Sunday, May 3 followed by the first of three appearances at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Sunday, May 17.

The series will head to Speedway 95 in Hermon, ME on Sunday, June 14. The PASS Mods and Honey Badger Street Stocks will be apart of the program.

The series will have a busy July with a race at Oxford Plains Speedway on Friday, July 3 with the PASS Mods and the Honey Badger Street Stocks. They will head for their second race of the season at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 18.

The inaugural Bay State Classic will take place with the series at Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday night, July 29 for 150 laps with the American Canadian Tour as they will race 100 laps.

The series will have a race at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday, August 9. The Oxford 250 will return on Friday-Sunday, August 28-30. It is one of the most prestigious short track events in the country.

The series will head to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, September 19. They will be apart of the Milk Bowl weekend at Thunder Road Speedbowl on Friday, October 2. The series champion will be crowned at Seekonk Speedway on Saturday, October 24.

Three more races could be added by Friday, January 3.