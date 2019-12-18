2020 Star Speedway Schedule released

EPPING, NH (WWLP) – The 2020 Star Speedway schedule was released on Tuesday. The Bunny Brawl will kick off the 2020 season on Saturday, April 11 featuring the 8 and 4 Cylinder Enduros, the MLM Fast 40 for the Street Stocks, 50 laps for the North East Mini Stock Tour, along with a 25 lap Six Shooters, Pure Stocks, and the Slingshots. Race time will begin at 4:00 p.m.

There will be a practice for all divisions on Friday, May 1 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. The pits will open at 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, May 2, it will be opening day for the NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions. The 350 Supers and Late Models will race 40 laps. The Street Stocks, Six Shooters, and NEMA Lites will be apart of the program. The first race will be at 4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, May 9, it will be Pack The Track Night, as it will be the Star 100 for the Granite State Pro Stock Series as they will make the first of two appearances in 2020 along with the Pro 4 Modifieds, Classic Lites, Mini Stocks, and Slingshots. General Admission will be $10.

The Marco Turcotte Memorial for the 350 Supers will be held on Saturday, May 16 along with the Late Models, Streets, and Six Shooters.

On Saturday, May 23, it will be Salute to Service/Bob Webber, Sr Memorial night. The race program will feature MLM Fast 40, Slingshots, Pure Stocks, North East Mini Stock Tour, and the 4 Cylinder Enduros. All Military with valid ID will receive general admission for just $5. There will be an on-track Pit Party at 3:30 p.m. with the first race at 4:00 p.m.

On Sunday, May 30 it will be the Late Models, 350 Supers, Woody’s Streets, the Six Shooters will be racing 30 laps and the Star Troopers

On Saturday, June 6, the EXIT Realty Pro Trucks will be apart of the program along with the Slingshots, Classic Lites, Mini Stocks, Star Troopers, and the Wicked Good Vintage cars will be apart of the program.

On Saturday, June 13 it will be the Jen Garland Memorial for the 350 Supers along with the Late Models, Street Stocks, Six Shooters, and the Star Troopers.

On Saturday, June 20 the NEMA Midgets and Lites will be racing along with ” Jaime Summer’s Birthday” 35 for the 350 Supers,

On Saturday, June 27 it will be the Little Webb’s Fuel and Tire 200 for the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models. The American Canadian Tour Late Models will race 150 laps, the MLM Fast 40, along with the Slingshots and the Mini Stocks. The first race will be at 3:30 p.m. There will be a practice on Friday, June 26.

The race track will not be racing on Saturday, July 4.

On Saturday, July 11 and 18, it will be the 350 Supers, Late Models, Street Stocks, and Six Shooters.

On Saturday, July 25 the Tri-Track Modifieds make a return to Star for the SBM IX ” Tim Turns 21″ 121 along with the MLM Fast 40, Pure Stocks, Slingshots, and Star Troopers.

On Saturday, August 1, it will be Pack The Track Night, with $5 general admission that will feature the NEMA Lites, North East Mini Stock Tour, Pure Stocks, Slingshots,

On Saturday, August 8, it will be the Jim Belfiore Memorial for the 350 Supers along with the Late Models, Street Stocks, Six Shooters, and STAR Tour.

On Saturday, August 15, it will be the MLM Fast 40, along with the Pro 4 Modifieds, Classic Lites, Pure Stocks, Slingshots, Mini Stocks, and the Star Troopers.

On Saturday, August 22, it is “Back To School” Night with the 350 Supers, Late Models, Six Shooters, Mini Stocks, and Slingshots. It will be the season finale for the Star Troopers. Racecar rides will be given at 3:30 p.m. and the first race is at 4:00 p.m.

There will be no racing on Saturday, August 29 and September 5.

On Saturday, September 12 it will be championship night for all divisions that will have double points. Rain Date will be Sunday, September 13.

On Friday and Saturday, September 18 and 19, it will be the return of the Star Classic. On Friday night, the Modified Racing Series will make a return for 100 laps along with the Vynorius 100 for the Granite State Pro Stock Series, Six Shooters, Pure Stocks, the season finale for the MLM Fast 40, and the Late Models. On Saturday night, it will be the Bob Webber, Sr Memorial 125 for the ISMA Supermodifieds along with the Randy Witkum 60 for the 350 Supers. It will be the Jim O’Brien Memorial for the NEMA Midgets and the NEMA Lites and the Classic Lites.

The rain date for Friday and Saturday races will be on Sunday, September 20.

The 3rd annual Stock Car Nationals returns on Saturday, October 17 as the Street Stocks will race 75 laps along with the North East Mini Stock Tour, Six Shooters, Slingshots, and the Skofield Memorial. The first race will be at 4:00 p.m.The rain date will be Sunday, October 18. There will be a practice on Friday, October 16.

The Howler will be the 2020 season finale on Sunday, October 24 that will have a Ladies race, along with 4 cylinders, 6 cylinders, and 8 cylinders Enduros. The Pure Stocks will race 30 laps and Spectator Drags. The first race will be at 2:00 p.m.