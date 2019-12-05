2020 Thunder Road Speedbowl Schedule released

The 19-event 2020 schedule at Thunder Road will include the track’s 1,000 event, many of which have featured the famed Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers pictured here. (Alan Ward photo)

BARRE, VT (WWLP) – Thunder Road Speedbowl officials announced their 2020 schedule on Tuesday. The track will have 19 events in 2020 including they’re 1,000th event at the Speedbowl.

The season will kick off with the car show in Downtown Barre, VT on Saturday, May 2 and open practice at the track. On Sunday, May 3, it will be the 22nd Annual Community Bank N.A. 150 for the American Canadian Tour Late Models. Race time will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic will take place on Sunday, May 24 with race time beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Weekly action will begin at ” The Nation of Excitement” on Friday night, June 12 with the first Thursday event beginning on June 18. The 1,000 event celebration at Thunder Road Speedbowl will be held on July 4th weekend on Thursday night, July 2 at 7 p.m. with Fireworks.

The 41st annual Governor’s Cup 150 presented by VP Racing Fuels will take place on Thursday, July 16. The 42nd annual Coca-Cola 200 will take place on Labor Day Weekend on Sunday, September 6. Race time will be at 1:00 p.m.

Championship night will be held on Friday night, September 18 presented by Barre Granite Association. Race time will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Thunder Road Speedbowl’s 2020 season finale will take place with the 58th annual Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank being held on Friday-Sunday, October 2-4. On Milk Bowl Friday, the Pro All Star Series will be racing 150 laps along with the PASS Mods, North East Mini Stock Tour, and the Honey Badger Street Stocks, On Saturday, it will be Qualifying Day presented by Booth Brothers/H.P. Hood. On Sunday, it will the Milk Bowl, featuring the ACT Tour final non-points event of the 2020 season.