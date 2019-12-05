2020 Tri-Track Modified schedule released

SEEKONK, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2020 Tri-Track Schedule was released on Tuesday featuring six races on the 2020 schedule.

The season will kick off at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, May 2 with race time beginning at 5:00 p.m. The Monadnock Speedway divisions will be apart of the program that will include the NHSTRA Modifieds, Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Young Guns. It will be the first of two appearances for the series.

The second race of the season will be at Claremont Motorsports Park on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 24.

Open Wheel Wednesday returns for the Tri-Track Modifieds at Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, July 1. The other divisions that will be racing will be the Dave Steele Memorial for the NEMA Lites and for the first time at The Cement Palace will be the 350 SMAC Small Block Modifieds.

Three weeks later, the series will head to Star Speedway for the SBM 125 on Saturday night, July 25.

On Saturday, August 15, the series will head back to Monadnock Speedway. The Monadnock Speedway divisions will be apart of the program.

The final race of the season for the Tri-Track Modifieds will be at Seekonk Speedway for the Haunted Hundred on Saturday, October 24. The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models will be apart of the program along with the Late Models.