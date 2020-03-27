2020 Tri-Track Open Modified Series opener at Monadnock postponed

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – The 2020 Tri-Track Open Modified Series opener has been postponed as series officials announced on Friday.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced on Thursday a stay at home order for non-essential businesses that will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night and last until Monday, May 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The series will abide by government officials to keep everyone safe.

The 2020 Tri-Track Open Modified Series opener was going to take place at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, May 2. The new tentative rescheduled date is set for Saturday, May 9. The series asks race fans to follow their social media channels for further updates.