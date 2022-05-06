EVANS MILLS, NY (WWLP) – The 350 SMAC (Supermodified Atlantic Charter) Legend Series will kick off its 2022 season this weekend at Evans Mills Raceway Park in New York. Legendary Supermodified driver Mike Muldoon will be honored at the event.

They will have a total of nine races for the 2022 season. James Rusaw the Public Relations Director for the 350 SMAC Series talked to 22News about the upcoming 2022 season.

“We’re excited. We’ve got some new tracks in the lineup this year kind of all the way from New York, up to Maine, through New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut,” Rusaw said.

The series will head to the Connecticut Shoreline oval at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl for two races on Saturday, May 14, and Saturday, September 10. Skip Matczak will be honored at the May 14 race and long-time announcer John Spence, Sr will be honored at the September 10 race. They will race at Hudson International Speedway on Sunday, May 22 as the Witkum Brothers will be honored at that race. Lee USA Speedway will host the series on Friday, June 17 as they will honor Ed Shea. The series heads to the Cement Palace Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday, June 29 as they will be a part of Open Wheel Wednesday honoring Doug Heveron. In July, they will race at Wiscasset Speedway in Maine at the end of the month and legendary Supermodified racer Bentley Warren will be honored. That race will on Saturday, July 30.

In August, they will head to Monadnock Speedway on Saturday, August 20 as Red MacDonald will be honored. The season finale for the series will be at Riverside Speedway in Groveton, NH on Saturday, October 1.

Rusaw believes the Supermodifieds are so unique because they are built by someone in a garage where a lot of the parts are manufactured. The 350 Supermodifieds have a 604 crate engine along with the chassis that many were once successful in the Big-Block Supermodifieds. With the 350 Supermodifieds, it’s affordable racing where the level of competition is great. The engineering is unique in motorsports.

350 SMAC is looking to help the drivers on and off the track by helping promote the brand and the marketing. Rusaw has been involved in racing for many years.

“My perspective of marketing and building a brand can trickle down to the average racer. It’s more than just on track. It is more off track and how to develop your brand. It’s entertainment at the end of the day,” Rusaw said.

People are taking notice as O’Reilly Auto Parts has signed on with 350 SMAC for the 2022 season. The series also looks for ways to save the teams money by working with hotels for rooms at a special discounted rate.

“We’re all fans first and I think that’s where it stems from how do we help the racer. We want to keep costs down as much as possible but also come to an event to enjoy that weekend. How do we have fun in the sport of racing? Not everybody is going to win the race but we want to enjoy the ride. Go to some venues where they can get away from life. Go camping and do some great things. We try to focus on that. On the fan side, we want them to go to our events and have a full grandstand. Work with some charities in the local areas that we go to and giving back to the community. I think if we do the right things, the people and drivers will follow,” Rusaw said.

With the unique thing, about 350 SMAC is the drivers. Rusaw feels it’s very blended. Female and male drivers alike are on the circuit along with rookies and veterans that been racing for years. They are also trying to find new people that are trying to get into the sport. Rusaw also believes picking the tracks builds a demographic from New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York.

Racing will take place on Saturday night.