THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The 48th annual Icebreaker will be held next weekend at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park as race fans and teams from Western Massachusetts and the New England Region have been preparing for the racing season to begin. The event will be held on Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. The weekend will feature nine divisions of racing.

The Outlaw Open Modified Series will have their first race of the season at the 5/8 mile oval. Ron Silk is the defending winner of the 125 lap race as he went home with $10,000 last year. Chris Pasteryak and Eric Goodale are some of the early entries for this event. The Outlaw Open Modified Series will have practice on Friday and Saturday. They will qualify and race on Sunday.

The PASS Super Late Models will race on Saturday for a 75 lap event. The series kicked off their 2022 season last weekend in Hickory, NC for the Easter Bunny Twin 150s. Ryan Moore won the race on Friday and NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron won the race on Saturday. Derek Griffith is the defending winner of the PASS Super Late Model event on Icebreaker weekend.

The Thompson five track divisions will also be apart of the program as the Sunoco Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Sportsmen, SK Lights and the Mini Stocks will be in action.

Other touring series that will be on hand will be the NEMA Lites, and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.

There will be a total of six oval events on the oval at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park featuring four Wednesday night races for the 2022 season. The first Wednesday night race will be June 15 for the Nutmeg State 75 featuring the Outlaw Open Modified Series along with the Sunoco Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Sportsmen, SK Lights, and the Mini Stocks.

The second Wednesday night race will be held on Wednesday, July 13 for the Midsummer 75 featuring the Outlaw Open Modified Series along with the five Thompson track divisions.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make a return after a one year hiatus. The Phoenix Communications 150 will take place on Wednesday, August 17. The Outlaw Open Modified Series will be off that evening. The five Thompson track divisions will be apart of the program.

The final Wednesday night program will be Wednesday night September 14, for the Tripoint Showdown 75 for the Outlaw Open Modified Series along with the five Thompson track divisions will be apart of the program.

A fall tradition will make a return as the 60th annual Sunoco World Series of racing will take place on Friday October 7, through Sunday, October 9. Each day will feature a modified race. The Modified Racing Series will race on Friday night for a 50 lap event. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will race on Saturday for 150 laps and the Thompson 300 makes a return for a 300 lap race for the Outlaw Open Modified Series where the winner will go home with $20,000 on Sunday. The Sunoco Modified Triple Crown will return with a race on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Other divisions that will be racing throughout the weekend will be the PASS Super Late Models, American Canadian Tour Late Models, New England Supermodified Series, and much more. A full division lineup will be announced at a later date.

The weekend will start next Friday, April 1 with an open rotating practice session beginning at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m. The pit gates will open at 9:00 a.m. After the conclusion of practice, ACT and PASS officials will honor the 2021 Thompson Speedway champions at the Thompson Clubhouse. Tickets for the event are $35. Pit tickets for the Friday practice are $25. The practice is optional for race teams.

On Saturday, April 2, the event will feature the PASS Super Late Models, Sunoco Modifieds, Mini Stocks, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, and the NEMA Lites. The pit gates will open at 7:00 a.m. with rotating practice beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The grandstands will open at 10:00 a.m. Qualifying will begin at 1:00 p.m. with features to follow after qualifying.

On Sunday, April 3, it will be the Icebreaker 125 for the Outlaw Open Modified Series along with the Late Models, Limited Sportsmen, and the SK Lights. The pit gates will open at 9:00 a.m. The grandstands will open at 11:00 a.m. with a 30 minute practice for the Outlaw Open Modifieds that will begin at 12:05 p.m. Qualifying will begin at 1:00 p.m. with features to follow.

For fans that would like to purchase tickets, they can purchase them online. A two-day ticket for both Saturday and Sunday is $60 while kids 12 and under will be $20. For a one day ticket on Saturday will be $30 and on Sunday will be $40. Kids 12 and under that go on Saturday or Sunday will be $10.

Pit passes will not be sold online. They will be sold at the track. A two day pit pass for adults will be $75 while kids 12 and under will be $40. For adults that would like to go on either just Saturday or Sunday will be $50 and kids 12 and under will be $30.