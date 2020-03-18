49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway rescheduled

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Stafford Motor Speedway officials announced on Tuesday the 49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler has been rescheduled due to a directive from NASCAR, CDC and the State of Connecticut because of Corvid-19 with a new tentative date of Saturday and Sunday.

May 30 and 31 featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Stafford will kickoff their 2020 season on Friday night, May 22.

The inaugural Call Before You Dig Pro Late Model Open 81 will stay on the schedule for Friday night, May 29 with the five Stafford NASCAR divisions setting up for a double header on NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler weekend.

“We’re making adjustments to the 2020 schedule due to the coronavirus and the executive order implemented by the governor,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute in a news release.

“We’ve worked with NASCAR to reschedule the Sizzler to the end of May. We will have an exciting weekend for race fans with the inaugural Call Before You Dig Pro Late Model 81 on Friday and the 49th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® Saturday and Sunday.

Stafford will have a total of 13 races in three days with the weekend of racing to start on Friday, May 29 with the Call Before You Dig Pro Late Model Open 81 along with the SK Modifieds, Late Models, SK Lights, Limited Late Models, and Street Stocks. On Saturday, May 30, the five Stafford divisions along with the Vintage All-Stars, and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have practice and qualifying. Feature races will be held for the Street Stocks, Limited Late Models, and the Vintage All-Stars. On Sunday, May 31, Stafford will have their Open Track along with features for the SK Modifieds, Late Models, SK Lights, and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

“We are in some unprecedented circumstances but we look forward to getting back on track whenever it is safe for drivers, teams, and fans,” continued Arute. “Safety is the number one concern right now but looking at the double header this sets up at the end of May we have a unique opportunity to have a really exciting weekend for fans and teams. 13 races over the course of 3 days is something we’ve never done. We’ve taken a hard look at the schedule and reshuffled dates to make it work. We want to thank all the fans for their patience.”

Events at Stafford Motor Speedway for May 1, and May 8 have been canceled. Open practice will now be held on Saturday, May 9. The Open Modified 80 that was scheduled for May 15 has been postponed to Friday, September 4 to avoid conflict with the Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. The 50 lap Late Model race has been moved from September 4 to September 11.

“All future dates remain tentative, pending any additional guidance from the CDC, state of Connecticut, or NASCAR,” explained Arute. “We will continue to monitor the situation and take additional action if necessary. We look forward to seeing everyone back at the track soon.”