58th annual World Series of Racing event schedule released at Thompson

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be one of 18 divisions racing at the 58th annual World Series of Racing (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The 58th annual World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports event schedule was released earlier this week as it was announced by the American Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series officials. The event will feature 18 divisions of racing over three days from open wheel to full fendered divisions.

The event will kick off on Friday, October 9 with rotating practice beginning at 11:00 am for all World Series divisions expect the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Qualifying will begin at 5:00 p.m. for five divisions. that will also run features on. They will be the Thompson Mini Stocks, 8 Cylinder Street Stock Open, STAR Antique Racers Modifieds and Late Models, and the Open Vintage Modifieds.

On Saturday, October 10, it will feature a very busy day as 13 divisions will practice and qualify including the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Qualifying will take place at 2:00 p.m. After NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying, there will be seven features of racing that will include the Tour Type Open Modifieds, ACT type Late Model Open, 350 Supers, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, North East Mini Stock Tour, NEMA Midgets, and the Pro 4 Modifieds.

On Sunday, October 11, racing will start at 12:30 as the Sunoco Modifieds will be the first race of the day. Other features that will be run will be the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, Limited Sportsmen, SK Light Modifieds, along the NEMA Lites. The final race of the day will be the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour as they will race 150 laps.

Tickets are currently on sale for the 58th annual World Series of Racing. A three-day general admission pass is $55 for adults and $15 for kids ages 12 and under. Grandstand attendance is limited to 25% of capacity per state requirements. Pit admission is $75 per person for a three-day pass. Pit Admission tickets will not be on sale until race day.