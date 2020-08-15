ACT & PASS announce purses for local Thompson divisions for Thompson 150

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP) – The American Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series announced on Friday purses for the local divisions that race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the Thompson 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event that will be held on Wednesday, September 2.

The Sunoco Modifieds will race 30 laps and the winner will go home with $1,500 while the second-place finisher will go home with $900 and the third-place finisher will go home with $600. All starters in the Sunoco Modified feature will collect a minimum of $200. The total posted awards for the 24 car field will be $8,500.

The Late Models will race 25 laps and the winner will go home with $1,200 while second place will go home with $725 and third place will go home with $550. All starters will receive $175. The total posted awards will be $7,000.

The Limited Sportsmen and SK Lights will be apart of the program. Both races will pay the winner $350 and $100 to start. The winner of the Mini Stock race will go home with $200.

The same rules for the divisions will be used that was released during the offseason. The Late Models will run under the ACT rules and will also use the tires that ACT runs.

More information will be released next week. There will be a practice session at the 5/8 mile oval this upcoming Wednesday. Tickets are currently on sale for the Thompson 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race and can be purchased online.