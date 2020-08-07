ACT/PASS to promote events at Thompson Speedway

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The American Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series announced on Thursday will promote events at Thompson Speedway this season. The first event will be held on Wednesday, September 2 featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. The 58th annual World Series of Racing will be promoted by ACT and PASS on Friday through Sunday, October 9, and 11 as the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be apart of the event.

Both series are in talks with track ownership about promoting events for the 2021 season and the future. The full division line ups, times, and pricing for both events in 2020 will be announced next week. ACT and PASS will offer ticket sales for the September 2 event beginning this upcoming Monday, August 10. Attendance will be limited at 25% capacity per the Connecticut State Mandate.

There will be an open practice on Wednesday, August 19. A schedule for the event will be announced next week.

“We’re excited about this opportunity,” ACT Managing Partner Cris Michaud said in a news release. “The ACT Tour was part of the World Series the last five years, and we were always impressed with the facility and with the racing there. We’re looking forward to working with the local teams and touring series that have made Thompson their home and putting on a great show for the fans.”

“It’s a remarkable race track,” Pro All Star Series President Tom Mayberry added in a news release. “I spent a lot of nights on the backstretch with Don Hoenig watching the Modifieds and the local divisions. You can practically feel the history every time you’re there. Being part of the Icebreaker for three years was one of the biggest stages PASS has ever raced on. We’re glad to continue contributing to the legacy of such an important speedway.”