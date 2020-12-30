ACT Tour Late Models heading to the historic Hickory Motor Speedway

The ACT Late Models will make their inaugural visit to North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway this April for a pair of events.

WATERBURY, VT (WWLP) – The American Canadian Tour Late Models announced on Tuesday afternoon they will race at Hickory Motor Speedway for the first time in 2021 for twin 125 lap races that will be held on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3.

The Hickory 125 will take place on Friday, April 2 and the Easter Bunny 125 will take place on Saturday, April 3. Both races on Friday and Saturday will have separate qualifying events.

They will be apart of the Easter Bunny 150 PASS Super Late Models event as the 2020 race was postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The 2020 Easter Bunny 150 for the PASS Super Late Models will be held on Friday, April 2 and the 2021 Easter Bunny 150 will be held on Saturday, April 3.

Both races for the ACT Tour Late Models at Hickory will be a non-points event.

“We’re getting more excited about this event every day,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release. “When Tom Mayberry of PASS invited us to be part of the event, we were immediately intrigued. However, we wanted to make sure there was enough interest from teams before committing. The response we got was incredibly positive and convinced us to say yes.”

“Hickory is one of those bucket-list tracks for a series,” Michaud went on. “It’s like the trip to Richmond Raceway two years ago or the first ACT Invitational at New Hampshire Motor Speedway back in 2009. Almost every short track racing fan has heard of Hickory. We’re honored PASS would even consider having us at the event, and we think it’s going to be a great show.”

Entry forms for the Hickory 125 and the Easter Bunny 125 are available on the ACT Tour website. More details about the event will be announced in the near future.