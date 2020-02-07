Agawam’s Jeff Gallup to race part-time on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for 2020

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam’s Jeff Gallup will be racing part-time on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in 2020. He told 22News what this meant to be for him.

“I am looking forward to racing the best of the best. Really some of the best teams all over the country. Looking forward to challenging myself and making that step forward.” Gallup Said

Gallup did say the plan is to race 7-9 races with races at Stafford Motor Speedway, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, along with Martinsville Speedway.

Gallup built a new car to go race on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville His father former modified driver Richie Gallup said if the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour ever went back to Martinsville, he said they would be going. The tour will be heading back to Martinsville this upcoming May.

Gallup is also planning to run the modified event at the Inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in April as he wants to learn more about the track with learning how to draft.

Gallup is planning to the do the Open Comp Modified events at Stafford Motor Speedway along with the Modified Racing Series event.

Gallup will kick off his 2020 season next Monday with Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida racing in the modifieds.