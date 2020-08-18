Agawam’s Kevin Cormier, Deerfield’s Ben Byrne winners at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Agawam’s Kevin Cormier returned to Monadnock Speedway to win the 25 lap Mini Stock feature.

Cormier was involved in a wreck during a qualifying heat race at the season opener back on June 20 where the car was not fixable. Cormier’s dad Kurt along with his crew worked on building a new car to bring the track.

Cormier would take the lead near the halfway point from Tim LeBlanc and would never look back as he took down the win in the 25 lap race. He talked about his win to 22News.

“We came back hard. We wrecked and we came back faster than we were before. In a way, I guess it’s kind of good that it happened. Doesn’t matter now. Were back better than ever,” Cormier said.

Cormier felt the car was amazing for 25 laps.

“We got to the lead and just checked out. No one was stopping us after we got the lead,” Cormier said.

Deerfield’s Ben Byrne took down his fourth win of the season in the 40 lap NHSTRA Modified event. Fans got to see Byrne and Trevor Bleau swap the lead. Byrne would be able to take the lead for good and win the race. He talked about his win to 22News,

“That was a lot of fun. Probably the most fun I’ve had this year. TJ (Bleau) did a great job keeping it under. We were door to door, bumper to bumper. Everyone kept it as clean as we could as hard as we could. That was amazing,” Byrne said.

Damian Roy took down the win in the Pure Stocks and Aaron Fellows took down the win the Late Model Sportsman race. Monadnock Speedway returns to action this Saturday with the NHSTRA Battle for the Cup Modified event. Race time is at 6:00 p.m.