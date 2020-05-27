Agawam’s Kevin Cormier making a return to the Mini Stock division at Monadnock

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Agawam’s Kevin Cormier will make a return to the Mini Stock division this season at Monadnock Speedway. Due to COVID-19, the season is currently on hold.
Cormier told 22News that they have worked everything on this car. He wanted to test the car to make sure everything was working. He did test his Mini Stock last Saturday at Monadnock. Cormier feels it’s more aggravating than it is mentally that he could not be racing his race car because of the time they worked on the car along with spending money on the race car. He knows he will get back in the race car eventually.
For the 2019 season, Cormier started the season at Monadnock Speedway in the Young Guns Division where he won one race. Cormier then moved up to the Mini Stocks and told 22News it was a big bump.
“It was a lot easier than I thought it would be,” Cormier said.
The Battle Of The Belt for the Mini Stocks will be returning to the NHSTRA tracks this season at Monadnock, Lee, Hudson, and Claremont. The NHSTRA Mini Stocks will run 50 lap races at the Battle Of The Belt races. Cormier feels he doesn’t have to beat up his car too much because it’s not so much pressure with the double of the distance to get there.
For his second year in the Mini Stocks, Cormier would like to be more consistent and learning new things which will be important to improve along with setting up the car and overall just getting better at driving them.
The Cormier’s would like to thank their sponsors, Genden Auto Parts/CARQUEST, Berkshire Auto and Truck Repair, Garrett’s Carpentry, Cichetti Teamwork Realty, Tracy Wilke and The Shane Foundation, Dan and Candi Ferracci, Steve Lingley, Dave Osborne, Aunt Karen, and Grandma.
The Cormier’s are looking for additional sponsorship for their race team. If any business is interested, they can contact Kurt Cormier on Facebook. Monadnock Speedway did hold a practice session that was closed to the public last Saturday. They will hold another one on Wednesday and Saturday and those practice sessions will be closed to the public.