Alexander Pearl wins his second SK Lights race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Alexander Pearl took down his second win of the year in the 20 lap SK Lights race at Stafford Motor Speedway.

The caution came out at the start of the 20 lap event as Nicole Chambrello spun in the infield grass. On the restart, Wesley Prucker took the lead as Robert Bloxsom, III would be in second.

Bloxsom, III took the lead on the outside from Prucker on lap 4. The second caution of the event came out on lap 10 as Jim Houghton spun in turn 3 and 4. When the field went back to green, the caution would come back out as Amanda West and Mark Bakaj spun on the backstretch.

Bloxsom, III continued to lead on the restart as Prucker was in second. George Bessette, Jr, and Andrew Les would battle for third as Pearl and Nick Anglace would battle for fourth. The caution made a return on lap 12 for spins by Amanda West, Jim Houghton, Steven Chapman, and Anthony Forino as they all spun near turns 3 and 4.

On the restart, Prucker took the lead on the outside as Bessette, Jr would be in second. On lap 13, there was an incident that involved Tyler Chapman, Josh Carey, and Jon Puleo that brought the caution back out. Bessette, Jr took the lead on the restart as Bloxsom, III dropped to the rear of the field when he didn’t come up to speed.

Pearl would try to take the lead from Bessette, Jr with three laps remaining but Bessette, Jr was able to keep the lead. Pearl took the lead from Bessette, Jr where he had him by a nose at lap 18 and completed the pass on lap 19. Bessette, Jr tried one more time to pass Pearl for the win but Pearl was able to hold off Bessette, Jr for the win.

Nick Anglace finished in third. Andrew Les out of Palmer finished in sixth. Jim Houghton out of Springfield finished in 13th. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 21st. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 22nd and Todd Douillard out of Palmer finished in 27th.