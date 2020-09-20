Alexander Pearl wins his third SK Lights race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Alexander Pearl took down his third win of the season in the 20 lap SK Lights race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Nick Anglace took the lead at the start of the 20 lap feature with pass on the outside from Joey Ferrigno. Palmer’s Andrew Les would be second and Pearl would be in third at the start of the race.

Pearl would take the lead from Anglace on lap 8. Anglace would try a crossover move but Pearl was able to hold onto the lead and lead the final 12 laps to win his third race of the season. Nick Anglace finished in second and George Bessette, Jr finished in third.

Andrew Les of Palmer finished in seventh. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 15th. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 17th and Jim Houghton out of Springfield finished in 23rd.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, it will be a regular program featuring the five track divisions that will be the SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and Street Stocks. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be at the Connecticut half mile oval for the NAPA 150. The other divisions that will be racing on Saturday will be the Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and the Vintage All-Stars.