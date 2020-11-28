American Canadian Tour Late Models releases 2021 schedule

The ACT Late Model Tour will open its 30th season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 17 with the inaugural Northeast Classic. (Alan Ward photo)

WATERBURY, VT (WWLP) – ACT (American Canadian Tour) Late Model officials announced their 2021 schedule on Monday afternoon as they will have their 30th season of racing next year.

The ACT Tour will start off their 2021 season with the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a practice day on Friday, April 16 and qualify and race on Saturday, April 17. The winner of the race will win $5,000. The event was going to be held during the 2020 season but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second race of the season for the ACT Tour will be at Lee USA Speedway on Saturday. May 1 and Sunday, May 2. It will be the first time in two years that the ACT Tour has raced at the Lee USA Speedway. The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models will be with the ACT Tour at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Lee USA Speedway.

The third race of the 2021 season will take place at Thunder Road Speedbowl on Sunday, May 16 for the Community Bank N.A. 150 followed by the 46th annual Spring Green race at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, June 12.

A couple of New Hampshire tracks will make a return to the ACT schedule. The first one will be Hudson Speedway on Sunday, June 20. The last time the tour raced there was in 2001 as Pete Fecteau took down the win. On Sunday, July 4 for the first time since 2003, ACT will make a return to Monadnock Speedway for the Independence Day 150. Todd Stone won the last time the ACT Tour visited the Southern New Hampshire quarter mile oval in 2003. The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models will also be apart of the event at Hudson and Monadnock.

ACT will visit Autodrome Chaudiere in Vallee-Junction, Quebec for the Claude Leclerc 150 that will take place on Saturday, July 24. The winner of the race will go home with $5,000. The third-annual Midsummer 250 makes a return to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 31. The winner of the 250 will go home with $10,000. The Bacon Bowl 200 will take place at Autodrome Chaudiere on Saturday, August 7. The Bacon Bowl 200 event will be a non-points event for the ACT Tour. Officials are discussing a potential bonus program for teams that make the trip to Autodrome Chaudiere.

The ACT Tour will return to Oxford Plains Speedway and be apart of the ” Night Before The Oxford 250″ on Saturday night August 28. The ACT Tour will then head back to Thunder Road Speedbowl for the Labor Day Classic 200 on Sunday, September 5.

The Fall Foliage 200 makes a return to White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday, September 25. The 59th annual Mike Bowl that will be sanctioned by ACT will take place at Thunder Road Speedbowl on Saturday, October 2 through Sunday, October 3.

The 2021 ACT Tour champion will be crowned at Seekonk Speedway for the Haunted Hundred on Saturday, October 23. The event will take place with the Tri Track Open Modifieds and the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models.