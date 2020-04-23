American Canadian Tour/Thunder Road Speedbowl/White Mountain Motorsports Park 2020 season preview

WATERBURY, VT (WWLP) – Race teams and fans are looking forward to getting back to the track once COVID-19 passes through. The American Canadian Tour event as part of the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been rescheduled to Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9. The American Canadian Tour events at Oxford that were going to happen this Sunday, April 26 and the Community Bank N.A. 150 at Thunder Road on Sunday, May 3 have been postponed. A rescheduled date for both events will be announced in the future.

The 2020 season Opener at White Mountain Motorsports Park has been rescheduled to Sunday, May 10. Thunder Road is tentatively planning to open their 2020 season with the Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic on Sunday, May 24 that will feature a 125 lap race for the Late Models and a 100 lap race for the Flying Tigers.

During the offseason, ACT Tour Managing Partner Cris Michaud talked to 22News about the upcoming season and the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

” Tom Mayberry and myself were looking to do something at Loudon and the opportunity came up when Bob Guptill wasn’t doing his show. We called Matt Goslant down at Loudon and put together a spring show and combine it with ACT and PASS.” Michaud Said

The last time ACT raced at the Magic Mile was back in 2017. When Goslant was a young kid, he used to crew chief on Michaud’s car when he raced. The American Canadian Tour will return to NHMS in the fall on September 12 for the Full Throttle Full Weekend with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, and the ARCA Menards Series East.

Michaud feels his competitors love the Loudon stage and the feedback was positive.

” They’re excited to get back there. Big track. Hopefully, it should be a good show for us.” Michaud Said

ACT and PASS will do some doubleheaders this season. Michaud felt it has been good to work with Tom Mayberry.

” We love going to Oxford. Love the PASS deal obviously. Love the ACT deal and it works well together. We have some of the same competitors. For the fans, it’s a great deal. They get to see two touring shows for the price of one quite often.” Michaud Said

The ACT Tour will make a return to Seekonk Speedway on Wednesday night, July 29.

” I love Seekonk. That track races well for us. Dave (Alburn) and Ed (St. Germain) have put together a great ACT Late Model division down there. They have great car counts. Great racers and I think it’s going to be awesome to bring the touring racers up against the local racers. I think the competition is going to be fantastic just as it is at Thunder Road and White Mountain with locals against the tour.” Michaud Said

One of the most prestigious short track events at Thunder Road Speedbowl will return in October as the 58th annual Milk Bowl will make a return on October 2-4 that will feature three days of racing

” It’s been great. The last couple of years the Milk Bowl has grown with PASS (Super Late Models). We’re going back to a Friday night this year with the PASS Mods, the North East Mini Stock Tour, and the Honey Badger Street Stocks are there. I think it’s going to be great. I think Friday is going to be a huge show. Huge fireworks show after and then Saturday will have qualifying for the Milk Bowl that’s usually a good day and then Sunday for the Milk Bowl.” Michaud Said

Michaud and Pat Malone took over the ownership of White Mountain Motorsports Park for the 2019 season. Michaud said that everything at White Mountain seemed to be going pretty good.

” The clientele is different. It’s a tourist town. Everybody comes in on the weekends. That’s something we had to learn how to capture those people. As far as the competitors and some of the shows they had, That track just puts on an unbelievable race night after night. It’s going to be one of the best short tracks in New England.” Michaud Said

ACT had their $10,000 to win race with the Midsummer 250 last August at White Mountain Motorsports Park. They were parking down Route 3. It was one of the biggest crowds White Mountain has ever seen. Michaud felt things are working in the positive where car counts are decent. The Mini Stocks were a huge car count and had continued to impress all year. Michaud is working on some car counts with the other divisions but feels everything is on the positive over there.

ACT Tour Founder Tom Curley put in an inexpensive for a touring series package with the spec shocks, spec tire, the crate engines, and something Michaud believes in.

” Our car counts just seem to be growing on the tour with the mix between the touring drivers and local drivers.” Michaud Said

New for the 2020 season is the ACT Tour will allow the Gen 6 bodies on their Late Models. The whole reason why they didn’t go at first is because Five Star was the only one that had it. Michaud felt it didn’t leave the racer an option. His belief is you need some options. With AR Bodies coming out with their evolution bodies which is pretty much a reskin kit.

” I know you can’t save the racers from themselves sometimes. Now they do have an option for a reskin kit that will give them the new look or if they want to spend the money, they can go with the Five Star Body” Michaud Said