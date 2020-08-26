ARCA Menards Series East race at NHMS canceled

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – ARCA Series officials announced on Tuesday afternoon the ARCA Menard Series East Event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Full Throttle Fall Weekend that was scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 12 has been canceled.

The ARCA Menard Series East will have a combination event with the ARCA Menards Series at Toledo Speedway in Ohio on Saturday, September 12.

“The logistical challenges created by COVID-19 forced us to make some difficult decisions,” ARCA President Ron Drager said in a news release. “We are disappointed that we won’t be visiting Berlin Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Salem Speedway this year, but we look forward to bringing the excitement of ARCA Menards Series racing back to those great facilities in the future.”

The Full Throttle Fall Weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday, September 11 and 12 is still on featuring the Musket 200 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour along with the American Canadian Tour Late Models and the Granite State Legends.