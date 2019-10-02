ARCA/NASCAR reveals plans for the 2020 season

DAYTONA BEACH, Flor. (WWLP) – NASCAR and ARCA announced their plans for the 2020 season on Wednesday afternoon. NASCAR announced the purchase of the ARCA Series back in April 2018 at Talladega Speedway. Teams will have a chance to race for four championships in 2020.

The ARCA Menards Series will return for the 2020 season with a 20 race schedule that will feature Superspeedways.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West will be renamed ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West. Each Series will have a 6-8 race schedule in 2020.

The fourth series will be the ARCA Showdown Series which will bring all three series together as one and they will have a 10 race schedule in 2020.

Schedules are still being worked out for the 2020 season in all four series. The ARCA Menards Series will kick off their 2020 season at Daytona International Speedway in February and make visits to Michigan International Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Talladega Speedway, and Chicagoland Speedway. The series will crown their champion at Kansas Speedway.

The ARCA Menards East Series will head to Five Flags Speedway in Florida along with races at Watkins Glen International, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and will crown their champion at Dover International Speedway.

The ARCA Menards West Series will start off their 2020 season at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway along with stops at Irwindale Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and ISM Raceway.

The ARCA Showdown 10 races will be part of the 20 race ARCA Menards Schedule They will race at ISM Raceway on March 6 along with visits at Bristol Motor Speedway, Elko Speedway, Salem Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway, and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will conclude its 2019 season on Friday at Dover Downs International. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will conclude their 2019 season at ISM Raceway on Saturday, November 9. The ARCA Menards Series will conclude their 2019 season at Kansas Speedway on Friday, October 18.