Bell wins Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – Christopher Bell took down the win in the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Bell started the race from the 14th position and took the lead on lap 44. Bell led 145 out of the 200 laps. It’s Bell’s third in a row in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series had no practice or qualifying prior to the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Bell told 22News how much of an advantage it was to have track time before the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

“It was good to get back in the Loudon rhythm. I think having track time going into the race tomorrow (Sunday) is going to be a big advantage. It will be an advantage for X amount of time period whether it would be two laps, five laps, 100 laps, by the end of the race, everyone is going to be up to speed. Hopefully, it will make me fire off a little bit faster,” Bell said.

Justin Alliager finished in second. Daniel Hemric finished in third. Austin Cindric finished in fourth and rounding out the top five was Harrison Burton. Sixth through tenth, was Justin Haley, Myatt Snider, Josh Berry, Brett Moffitt, and Riley Herbst.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be off for the next two weeks. They will be back in action at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 7.