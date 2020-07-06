Bonsignore makes it two in a row on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour with the win at White Mountain

NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WWLP) – Justin Bonsignore used a late-race pass on Matt Hirschman in the closing laps as he went onto win the inaugural Independence Day 200 at White Mountain Motorsports Park this past Saturday. It’s Bonsignore’s 28th career win on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour as he is tied with Mike Ewanitsko and six-time champion Doug Coby.

Bonsignore made the pass for the lead with the bump and run on Matt Hirschman with seven laps to go. The final caution of the event came out with three laps to go for a spin by J.R. Bertuccio. Bonsignore was able to hold off Matt Hirschman and Doug Coby in a green-white-checkered finish.

Bonsignore talked about the win to 22News

“It’s special when you can come to new tracks and have success and now we’ve gone to two new ones and got two wins which is awesome. Can’t say enough about my whole team and everything that Ken Massa and Ryan Stone do for us,” Bonsignore said.

Bonsignore talked about the battle with Matt Hirschman in the closing laps of the event.

“I was pressuring him hard. Got to him with about 30 to go. Just trying to kind of run-up higher than him hopefully cross him over but I couldn’t. He made a mistake getting into one. I watched the replay. He made a mistake and I got into him after he made the mistake. I didn’t initiate the contact. Short track racing, he made a little bit of a mistake because I was pressuring him which is not common. He’s one of the best if not the best,” Bonsignore said.

Matt Hirschman finished the race in second as he dominated the Independence Day 200. He talked about his second-place finish to 22News.

“It was a great race. The race track changed during the race as I changed my line. The line I started running was working for me and I was kind of moved up the track so the bottom was there and I know he was searching for a crossover move. He never really got a position on me as far as that. At the end of the race, we ran hard. There wasn’t a whole lot of tire left. He (Bonsignore) gave me a pretty good shot going into (turn) one and it sent me up the track out of the groove. I mean I am not going to be happy about it. He didn’t wreck me but he definitely moved me up. It’s unfortunate to lose one that way but it’s a good run. I still enjoyed the race track. I hope we get to come back here,” Hirschman said.

Doug Coby finished the race in third. He talked to 22News about his third-place run.

“I think it could’ve been first, second, third, fourth, or fifth. I wish the car fired off better on restarts. I think it was pretty obvious that we struggled the most out of anybody for the first 10 laps after a restart but then it came in real good. It was real racy for a lot of those laps behind Matt (Hirschman). I was moving around and closed in on him. Got him on the outside a couple times. I was just feeling around and seeing what the car could do out there. Just the restarts kind of killed us including the last one. I know I came home third and probably had a shot at winning with the restart. We were really free on the restarts and those guys just fired off faster. I am not gonna complain. It’s a brand new car with some different setups. The new generation LFR Chassis which is a little different than our old car. I am happy were in one piece,” Coby said.

Tommy Catalano finished in fourth and Woody Pitkat rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Dave Sapienza, Chris Pasteryak, Craig Lutz, Jon McKennedy, and Chase Dowling.

Bonsignore holds a 17 point lead over Hirschman and Coby.