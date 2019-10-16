Bonsignore takes down Sunoco 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Justin Bonsignore took down the win in the Sunoco World Series 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale on Sunday afternoon at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Bonsignore would be runner up in the points as he led the most laps in the event. Bonsignore would trail by only eight points after the 150 lap race on Sunday afternoon. It was his sixth win of the season and his third win of the year at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Prior to the start of the race, Mike Stefanik’s daughter Nicole did a tribute for her father as she drove the red X6 one of the last cars he built back in the 1990s.

Bonsignore led a race-high 138 laps. He talked about his win to 22News, “Unbelievable to back up to everything we did last year and obviously we were a little short on the championship. Still an unbelievable year. So proud of my team. Everything that we’ve accomplished. Their a tough team. Congrats to Doug (Coby), Phil (Moran) and Mike (Smeriglio) and their whole team. It’s been a pleasure to battle them all these years. Unfortunately, we’ve been more on the losing end than the winning end. We’re an unbelievable team right now. Were set up for a long run here. I am just really proud to be apart of this deal. Great year and I am not disappointed in any way.”

Ron Silk finished in second. This season he raced for Kevin Stuart as they ran the full Whelen Modified Tour schedule. He talked about his second-place run to 22News.

“We had a good car. Just got stuck in a lot of bottom lane restarts in the beginning of the race. Kept me around fifth. I got a better car than that but that’s where I had to run. Finally got to third there and me and (Craig) Lutz had run down (Justin) Bonsignore towards the end of that first run. All in all a good day. We were good after we pitted. I feel like I was a tiny bit better than Justin right after the stop. As the tires transitioned, he had a little bit more forward drive than I did and just could drive away from me slowly at the end there,” Silk said.

Matt Swanson finished in third. Bobby Santos, III finished in fourth and Woody Pitkat rounded out the top five. Eric Goodale finished in sixth. Doug Coby finished in seventh clinching his sixth championship. Chase Dowling finished in eighth. Rob Summers finished in ninth and Timmy Solomito rounded out the top 10.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be back in action in 2020.