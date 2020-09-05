Bonsignore wins Advanced Gas Distributors/Wade Cole Memorial 200 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- Justin Bonsignore pass Ron Silk for the lead and led the final 25 laps as he took down the win in the Advanced Gas Distributors/Wade Cole Memorial 200 on Sunday afternoon at the Monadnock Speedway. It was Bonsignore’s third win of the season and his third win at the New Hampshire quarter-mile oval. Bonsignore won back to back events at Monadnock in 2013 and 2014.

He talked about his win 22News.

“We bounced back from last week. Had a really good car the first half of last week. Had an issue on the pit stop we lost the race on. That’s the way you come back and you rebound. These guys never give up. It’s been a few years since we’ve been here to get re-acclimated and never being here with Ryan (Stone). It was a lot to learn in practice. I knew we had a good car and I could see they were running a lot harder than I wanted to in the beginning. You gotta keep your pace and know how hard you can push and when you can push. You just gotta be there at the right time and I didn’t think I was going to get him with all the yellows. Went long enough green finally and I was able to get him. It was good clean racing,” Bonsignore said.

Ron Silk led the most laps in the race with 114. He took the lead from Jon McKennedy on lap 61. McKennedy led the first 61 laps. He finished second and talked about his race to 22News.

“We had a great run. It’s disappointing to finish in second when you lead most of the race. I probably didn’t save enough at the end. I thought if I could get the lead early. I could hold it. I would say the 51 (Bonsignore) had a little more right rear tire than I did. All in all after not going to Jennerstown, second is a good run. Those 51 guys they’re on their game. They’re tough to beat. Will keep working,” Silk said.

Doug Coby finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“We chased the car a little bit in practice. I wasn’t happy. We made a lot of changes. We made it better and then it kind of stayed so so. I was hoping we would hit on something that would make us like drive away from everybody like the 51 (Bonsignore). I rode around for the first 80 laps and saved a lot then I noticed on a couple of those restarts that I started sliding around a little bit and I could race with them a little bit. When push came to shove, they could shove and I just had to chill out,” Coby said.

Anthony Nocella finished the race in fourth. He talked about his race to 22News.

“I gotta thank Danny (Watts), Jerry all the guys. Working hard on this thing. Gave me another good car in the race,” Nocella Said

Ronnie Williams finished in fifth. He talked about his race to 22News.

“It’s the first-ever top five on the tour. Gotta start somewhere. What a better way to do it with the Skowyra Motorsports team. They gave me a great car and I knew we had a great car all day, Didn’t have great time trials. Really didn’t get down on ourselves. Knew we had a good car on the long run. It definitely showed,” Williams said.

Sixth through tenth were Matt Hirschman, Woody Pitkat, Sam Rameau, Jon McKennedy, and Craig Lutz.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have their next race at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Thursday for the Thompson 150. The race was originally going to be held on Wednesday but was postponed due to weather. Justin Bonsignore will take a 16 point lead over Doug Coby as Jon McKennedy and Craig Lutz are tied in third in the point standings.