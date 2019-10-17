Bouvrette scores first ACT win Dubeau clinches the championship

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Jonathan Bourvette out of Blainville, Quebec took down his first-ever American Canadian Tour Late Model win the U.S. at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday night as part of the 57th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing, Bouvrette is a multi-time winner in the Serie ACT in Quebec. Rich Dubeau clinched the 2019 American Canadian Tour championship.

Bouvrette came from the sixth position and avoided two wild cautions at the beginning of the race. Jean-Francois Dery’s clutch broke, in turn, one as Ryan Morgan and Tom Carey, III battled for the lead and made contact as Morgan spun and Carey, III hit the wall collecting Ryan Lineham and Michael Benevides. Stephen Donahue also received damage during the race.

John Donahue and Bouvrette would lead the field to the green on the restart. Donahue would lead the start but Bouvrette would take the lead. Five more cautions would come out after the start of the race. After the caution on lap 9, the restarts would be single file. Bouvrette would get into a comfortable lead after the restart. Brandon Lindahl brought the caution back out on lap 30 after he spun.

Bouvrette would continue to lead on the restart. There would be a six-car battle for second place between Mark Jenison, Scott Payea, Woody Pitkat, Bryan Kruczek, Ryan Kuhn, and Dylan Payea. The battle would continue with 10 laps to go. Kruczek made contact with Scott Payea in turn two as he went spinning into the backstretch wall bringing out the final caution of the event. Kruczek was penalized and sent to the rear of the field for his involvement.

Bouvrette would continue to lead on the final restart and go on to win and lead wire to wire to win his first American Canadian Tour event here in the U.S. Mark Jenison finished in second. Woody Pitkat finished in third. Rich Dubeau finished in 12th to clinch the 2019 American Canadian Tour championship. New Salem’s Tom Carey, III finished the event in 31st place.

The 2020 American Canadian Tour schedule will be released in the near future.