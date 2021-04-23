Boyle declared the winner of the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series race at NHMS

Jim Boyle on the right was declared the winner of the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series event (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Jim Boyle was declared the winner of the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series race as part of the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

Jason Ferriera originally won the 25 lap race but was disqualified. Boyle talked about the win to 22News.

“I gotta tell you as a short track local type racer just to get the opportunity to run there is a big deal but to walk away with the win is absolutely phenomenal. We put a lot of work into that truck to get up there to run well. It exceeded all of our expectations.” Boyle said. He was surprised he was declared the winner of the event.

“Jason (Ferriera) is actually a pretty good friend of mine. This is not how we want to win races. I gotta be honest I was really happy with second place. To run that well and coming with a second-place even at a place like New Hampshire was fantastic but to end up getting the win, it makes it all that much better and the sponsors, it keeps them all happy, the family, and the team.” Boyle said.

With the inaugural Northeast Classic taking place this past weekend where short track racers from all different divisions of racing got to chance to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Boyle hopes it opens the eyes for many short-track racers.

“You gotta take some of these opportunities. I’ve taken many of the opportunities given to me. I’ve run Richmond, Bristol, Martinsville and you never know if these are going to be a one-and-done deal.” Boyle added.