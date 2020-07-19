Brian Sullivan wins 20 lap SK Lights Friday race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Brian Sullivan out of Tolland, CT took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Palmer’s Todd Douillard would lead in the race early on. Andrew Les out of Palmer would try to battle with Douillard for the lead. The first caution of the event came out on lap 2 for Steven Chapman.

Douilard led on the restart as Les would try to challenge for the lead and pass Douilard as the caution return on lap 5 for a spin by Sami Anderson. Les took the lead on the restart as Amanda West, Brian Sullivan, Douillard, and Alexander Pearl rounded out the top five.

West would take the lead on lap 8 as Sullivan moved into second and Les would follow back to third. Sullivan would take the lead from West at the halfway point on lap 10. The caution came back out for a multi-car incident that would involve Alina Bryden, Norm Sears, and Wesley Prucker.

Sullivan would continue to lead on the restart as West was in second. Les and Robert Bloxsom, III battled for third and Pearl rounded out the top five. Douillard spun in turns 1 and 2 and brought the caution back out with five laps to go.

West led on the restart as Sullivan would be in second. Bloxsom, III would be in third. Mark Bakaj would be in fourth and Bob Charland would round out the top five. Les fell back to 10th place on the restart.

Sullivan took the lead from West with two laps remaining in the race and would go onto win his first ever SK Light race at Stafford. Amanda West finished in second. Bob Charland finished in third. George Bessette, Jr finished in fourth and Robert Bloxsom, III rounded out the top five.

Andrew Les out of Palmer finished in 12th. Todd Douillard out of Palmer finished in 16th and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 18th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.