Bruins Forward Wagner was Honorary Pace Car Driver at Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner was the Honorary Pace Car Driver during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event.

The Boston Bruins made it to the Stanley Cup Finals this past season as they lost to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 at TD Garden.

Wagner told the media on Sunday that his wrist felt pretty good. He’s ramping up his training. The Bruins had a terrific season as they traveled to China for preseason games against the Calgary Flames. They played against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Winter Classic and made it to the Stanley Cup Finals. He wants to bring the energy this upcoming season and be healthy.

Wagner told 22News about the veteran leadership during the season.

“Not even the playoffs just the whole year. Right from training camp. I remember the day I signed I got a call from Z (Zdeno Chara) and Bergy (Patrice Bergeron). I thought that kind of set the tone for the year. They go out of their way to make everybody feel comfortable and they’ll say the stuff they need to say in the room. Keep everybody in our lanes. They mean the world to our team,” said Wagner.

Wagner is a native of Walpole. To him, it’s surreal to skate with the Bruins.

“I am just trying to soak it all in. Take advantage of opportunities like this and enjoy some things I probably won’t get to enjoy much longer or when I am done,” said Wagner.

Wagner told 22News he didn’t know what to expect when he entered New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday morning.

“I can’t believe how big like the infield is. You don’t see that when your playing NASCAR on Playstation. It’s crazy. I didn’t know how passionate everybody was about it especially in New England apparently there is a lot of people who love NASCAR,” said Wagner.

The Bruins 2019-20 season will begin this October.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event will return on Sunday, July 19, 2020.