Bryan Wall Jr wins the Lenny Shoes & Apparel Flying Tiger race at Thunder Road

BARRE, VT (WWLP) – Bryan Wall, Jr took down the win in the Lenny Shoes & Apparel Flying Tigers race last Thursday at Thunder Road Speedbowl. Wall, Jr took the lead with 12 laps to go in the race after a battle for the lead with Cameron Ouellette. Wall, Jr talked about the win to 22News

“It was a great race. I was trying to do everything I could. I knew starting third. I had a chance to win. I was trying to make everything I could happen,” Wall, Jr said.

Thunder Road will be back in action on Thursday.