Bryan Wall Jr wins the Lenny Shoes & Apparel Flying Tiger race at Thunder Road

Racing

by: Matthew Wiernasz

Posted: / Updated:

Bryan Wall, Jr in victory lane (Photo Courtesy of Alan Ward)

BARRE, VT (WWLP) – Bryan Wall, Jr took down the win in the Lenny Shoes & Apparel Flying Tigers race last Thursday at Thunder Road Speedbowl. Wall, Jr took the lead with 12 laps to go in the race after a battle for the lead with Cameron Ouellette. Wall, Jr talked about the win to 22News

“It was a great race. I was trying to do everything I could. I knew starting third. I had a chance to win. I was trying to make everything I could happen,” Wall, Jr said.

Thunder Road will be back in action on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today