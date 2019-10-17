Cabral wins NEMA Lites Shane Hammond Memorial; Locke wins NEMA Lites Championship

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Randy Cabral took down the win in the Shane Hammond Memorial NEMA Lites race as part of the 57th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing on Sunday afternoon at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Ryan Locke clinched the 2019 NEMA Lites championship.

Shane Hammond’s brother Anthony Marvuglio took the lead on the second lap of the event. Shane’s best friend Randy Cabral would be in the second spot. Cabral would take the lead from Marvuglio after a side by side battle on lap seven. Cabral would have the lead by a straightaway. and take down the win.

Marvuglio finished in second. PJ Stergios finished in third. Jake Trainor finished in fourth and Kyle Valeri rounded out the top five. Ryan Locke finished in sixth clinching the 2019 NEMA Lites championship. Jeff Champagne out of Westfield finished in ninth.