Call Before You Dig 81 Tri Track Modified Series race to be held at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Tri Track Open Modified Series will make their inaugural appearance at Stafford Motor Speedway for the Call Before You Dig 81 this upcoming Saturday. It will be the season finale for the Tri Track Open Modified Series.

The Tri Track Open Modified Series has had three races with three different winners. Craig Lutz took down the win in the season opener back at Monadnock in July. Matt Hirschman took down the win in the SBM 121 at Star Speedway that was also held in July. Sam Rameau took down the win in the second Tri Track Open Modified Series race at Monadnock in August.

Some of the best modified drivers from all over the Northeast have entered the race for Saturday. The winner will go home with $10,000.

The SK Lights and Street Stocks will also be apart of the program as they will have a non-points event.

On Saturday, Qualifying will begin at 1:30 p.m. Call Before You Dig 81 Pre-Race festivities will begin at 4:15 p.m. with the race starting at 4:30 p.m.