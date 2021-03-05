Call Before You Dig to sponsor Open Modified 80 in May at Stafford Speedway

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Speedway officials announced on Thursday Call Before You Dig will sponsor the first Open Modified 80 of the season.

The Call Before You Dig 81 will take place at the Connecticut half-mile oval on Friday, May 14. Call Before You Dig also announced the Call Before You Dig Modified Point Challenge that will be a partnership between Stafford Speedway and the Tri Track Open Modified Series.

“After the challenges that everyone faced during 2020, 2021 feels like an opportunity to start fresh and make improvements,” explained Call Before You Dig Connecticut representative Derek Brown in a news release.

The Call Before You Dig Modified Challenge will feature a points system between the four Open Modified events at Stafford and the Tri Track Open Modified Series races. Drivers will have to finish in the top 10 Open Modified events at Stafford Speedway along with the Tri Track Open Modified Series events to earn Call Before You Dig Modified challenge points. The race winner will receive 10 points and each position drops down by a point where the 10th place finisher will earn one point. The highest finisher will the biggest point total will receive $8,110 dollars, reflecting the national Call Before You Dig phone number.

“Call Before You Dig had a great experience working with Stafford Speedway and the Tri Track Open Modified Series for the CBYD Modified Classic 81 event last fall.” continued Brown. “This year Call Before You Dig is excited to join forces again with SMS, Tri Track and, Green Construction Management, LLC. for the Call Before You Dig Modified Challenge. With everyone eager to attend regular racing events this year this points award gives Call Before You Dig another great opportunity to remind everyone how important damage prevention is.”

Stafford Speedway held four Open Modified events last season where there were four different winners as Marcello Rufrano, Keith Rocco, Ronnie Williams, and Woody Pitkat were in victory lane. The entry list continues to grow for the Open Modified events this season as a total of 23 teams have entered.

Stafford Speedway will start the 2021 season with the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25:

On Saturday, April 24, the event will feature the Granite State Pro Stock Series along with the SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, and the Street Stocks.

On Sunday, April 25, it will be the 49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour as they will race 150 laps along with the SK Modifieds as they will race for the second time during the weekend, the SK Lights, and the Vintage All-Star Modifieds.

Tickets are currently on sale for the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend and are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Call Before You Dig is a free service to anyone planning to excavate. You can call 811 to make sure you are not about to dig into a pipe line, utility line, or more.