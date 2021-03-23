Casagrande Builders to sponsor GSPSS event at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Stafford Speedway officials announced last Thursday Casagrande Builders will sponsor the Granite State Pro Stock Series season opener as part of NAPA Auto Parts opening weekend. The Casagrande Builders 75 will take place on Saturday, April 24. It will be the first time in close to ten years that the Pro Stocks have raced at Stafford.

“We are looking forward to the Pro Stocks returning to our home track,” explained Rick Casagrande of Casagrande Builders in a news release. “We have been competing with the Granite State Pro Stock Series for a few years now and have been pushing to get the series back on the half-mile. Looking at all the teams that have already registered, it’s sure to be a great event and we are glad to be a part of it.”

The entry list features many different drivers from the Northeast region including drivers from the Western Massachusetts area including Mike O’Sullivan out of Springfield, Adam Gray out of Granby, Jeremy Sorel out of Westfield, and Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow.

“We’re over a month away from the event and the entry list for the Casagrande Builders 75 is already impressive,” explained Stafford Speedway General Manager David Arute in a news release. “We wanted to bring something new to the track in 2021 and with the support of Casagrande Builders, this event is coming together nicely. It will be great to see the Pro Stocks back on track at Stafford and will be interesting to see what driver adapts to the track the quickest.”

Tickets for the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend are currently on sale on Stafford Speedway’s website. Tickets for the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Paddock Passes for the NAPA Auto Parts Opening Weekend event will be on sale online two weeks before the event.