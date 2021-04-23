Cayer wins North East Mini Stock Tour race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – Emerson Cayer took down the win in the 20 lap North East Mini Stock Tour race as part of the inaugural Northeast Classic on Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Cayer would lead the first 15 laps of the event until the caution came out with five laps remaining as Ray King, Jr hit the sand barriers near the entrance of pit road. It would be the only caution of the event.

Cayer would lose the lead on the restart and would lose three more spots and be in fourth place. Desmond Skillings would take the lead from Nick Anderson. When the white flag came out, Cayer was up to second. Cayer would use the outside lane on Skillings as they went down the backstretch. Cody Leblanc would make it three-wide as Skillings and Leblanc barely made contact. Cayer would pass them on the outside and win the 20 lap North East Mini Stock Tour race.

The next event for the North East Mini Stock Tour will be this Sunday, April 25 at Oxford Plains Speedway.