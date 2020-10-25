Chase Dowling wins Call Before You Dig 81 Tri Track Open Modified Series race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Chase Dowling took down the win in the Call Before You Dig 81 Tri Track Open Modified Series race at Stafford Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. Ronnie Williams took the lead at the start of the 81 lap event. Dowling would take the lead from Williams on lap 12. Dowling came in for tires on lap 30 during a caution and would take the lead for good on lap 39.

There was a major accident on lap 30 where Doug Coby had mechanical failure with his car and it caused a bunch of cars to check up as Woody Pitkat would be on the wall. Other cars involved were Dave Sapienza and Jon McKennedy. NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece was involved in a wreck with Doug Coby on lap 46 in turn 3.

Dowling was able to hold off Hirschman on several restarts and would win the Call Before You Dig 81 Tri Track Open Modified Series event and won $10,000. Dowling talked about the win to 22News.

“It was flawless on the crew guys all day. We had a really fast car. Changed a lot of stuff before the race knowing we were going to be in the ball park. This race track is so weird with the rubber compound. I don’t think we went out with the same setup in one time this whole entire day. Awesome day overall,” Dowling said.

Ronnie Williams finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News, “We had a good car. Kind of fell back in the beginning. Just got to loose like really loose. Made an adjustment on the pit stop. Wasn’t sure if we were going to be good but Adam (Skowyra) said we were going to be. We were just a little too tight off. Felt like if we got off the corner better. We could’ve had a chance and caught him (Dowling). It is what it is. We will move on.”

Matt Hirschman finished the race in third and clinched the 2020 Tri Track Open Modified Series championship. He talked about his third place run to 22News and the last 20 laps of the race.

“Most of the time was getting into second on a lot of restarts and then late, (Ronnie) Williams got ahead of me and just maybe two, three, four laps maybe, he might of been a tad faster and then I think I was a little quicker than that. I made one move. I tried getting him. We touched. Almost got crossed up into (turn) two. We could’ve finished second but the 9 (Dowling) seemed to have everybody covered,” Hirschman said.

Hirschman won his fifth Tri Track Open Modified Series championship.

“It’s always good. You can win and be called a champion is special. This year is the fourth championship we won this season but they’re all like mini series. Started in New Smyrna Speedweeks in Florida, We won a special event series at Mahoning Valley won the championship at Evergreen. Those are my two home tracks. They’re all good. It’s not a high pressure thing. It’s not a season long 15 race grind and with a big pot of gold at the end but they’re fun. They’re nice. No pressure. I am happy to get it. It’s nice for the team. It always rewarding,” Hirschman said.

Justin Bonsignore made his 2020 Tri Track Open Modified Series debut on Saturday driving for Jimmy Paige. He talked about his fourth place run to 22News

“It was definitely a struggle but I really want to thank Jimmy (Paige), Stevie (Lemay) and the whole team for calling me up to be apart of this. They got a real good team. It was a good run for our first time together. It was a crazy race. To be able to survive and still come out of here fourth. I am happy with that. All the wheels are pointing in the right direction. I think I might be the only guy that didn’t hit anybody tonight besides Chase (Dowling) maybe. All in all it was a lot of fun. I am just really appreciative when people call to have me drive their stuff. I haven’t really done anything besides the (Whelen Modified) tour in almost five years. To get a call, it’s humbling especially when a team is this good. Will see how it goes. Maybe we will do something in the future,” Bonsignore said.

Matt Swanson finished in fifth. He talked about his race to 22News.

“It was definitely an up and down day. We started 19th. Marcello (Rufrano) and Dana (DiMatteo) got into a scruffle off of turn 4 early in the race. A lot of guys got by us and it let me be by myself and just kind of see what I had for a racecar. I could tell it wasn’t one that was going to contend like that. First caution came we made an adjustment. the guys did a good job making a big swing there. If it was going to work. It was going to work. If it wasn’t, we were going to have to fight with the circumstances. Went a while longer. Missed a lot of the wrecks. Got a right rear flat. Came in put tires on a lot earlier than we really wanted too. It seemed like everytime we got back to the front, someone would miss a shift in front of us and were the victim of circumstance. This was one of those races where you had to sit down and realize what you had for a race car. How many cars we passed. Starting 19th and finishing fifth. I’d say that’s pretty good,” Swanson said.

Sixth through tenth were Richard Savary, Les Hinckley, Todd Owen, Ron Silk, and Burt Myers.

Tyler Chapman took down the win in the 25 lap SK Lights race. Jim Houghton out Springfield finished in 20th and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 21st. Frank L’Etoile, Jr took down the win in the 25 lap Street Stock race. Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in sixth.

Information regarding the 2021 Tri Track Open Modified Series season will be announced in the near future.